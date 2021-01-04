Kiss’ Paul Stanley hits out at Trump’s “abhorrent” attempts to “find” votes in Georgia

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has hit out at Donald Trump after newly released audio footage revealed the moment the President pressured Georgia’s Secretary Of State to “find” votes that would overturn his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The recording of the January 2 call was obtained by the Washington Post and showed Trump repeating baseless claims of electoral fraud as he criticised Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger for refusing to say he won the election.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump says in the footage.

Raffensperger then responds: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

This is ABHORRENT. A true danger to our democracy. The issue isn't that it WON'T work. It's Mob Boss behavior and politicians putting party over audits, investigations, court rulings & COUNTRY in an effort to overrule the will of American votershttps://t.co/EmCrqYzaFd — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 3, 2021

In another part of the call, Trump said, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.

“You should want to have an accurate election. And you’re a Republican.”

Raffensperger then adds: “We believe that we do have an accurate election”, prompting Trump to reply: “No, no you don’t. Not even close. You’re off by hundreds of thousands of votes.”

The footage has since attracted widespread condemnation – with Kiss frontman Stanley among those accusing Trump of attempting to derail America’s democratic processes.

I’m with you Becky! So after numerous audits, debunked claims of rampant voter tampering, dead people voting & the countless cases thrown out by Trump appointed judges & others… When is not getting the hoped for result accepted?? Biden won. https://t.co/z1KqZ738JI — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 4, 2021

Sharing a link to the WaPo article on Twitter, he wrote: “This is ABHORRENT. A true danger to our democracy. The issue isn’t that it WON’T work. It’s Mob Boss behavior and politicians putting party over audits, investigations, court rulings & COUNTRY in an effort to overrule the will of American voters”.

Trump’s last-ditch attempt at attempting to override Biden’s victory comes as Congress prepares to meet on Wednesday (January 6) to certify the election results. However, around a dozen Republicans have since announced that they will oppose the Electoral College certification – despite providing no evidence to back up up allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 vote.

In November last year, Stanley previously criticised members of the Republican party for not speaking out against Trump after he refused to concede defeat in the wake of the vote.

“Republican politicians who now cower before this president are the same ones that ridiculed & dismissed him in the 2016 primaries,” Stanley wrote on Twitter.