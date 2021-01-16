Kiss vocalist Paul Stanley has shared the first taste of ‘Now And Then’, the debut album by his side project Soul Station.

‘O-o-h Child’, a cover of the Five Stairsteps’ 1970 hit, is one of nine covers on the forthcoming album that also comes with five originals. ‘Now And Then’ is released on March 5 via UMe.

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station is a 15-piece ensemble band led by Stanley on vocals. They’ve been active on the live circuit since 2015 but haven’t yet released an album.

Advertisement

‘Now And Then’ is a tribute record to the music Stanley grew up on, and features renditions of songs by The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, and more.

Stanley said in a statement (via Rolling Stone): “Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown, and so much more. I was lucky to see Otis Redding and Solomon Burke among others. That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope even in some tough days. The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use.”

He added: “As for the new material on the record, between us doing some great Soul Station shows and starting the album I started to think that neither the band nor the music we love should depend only on the past so I started writing with the goal of seamlessly taking songs into the present. From what a lot of people I respect have told me, that mission was accomplished.”

‘Now And Then’ tracklist:

01. ‘Could It Be I’m Falling In Love’ (the Spinners cover)

02. ‘I Do’

03. ‘I, Oh I’

04. ‘Ooo Baby Baby’ (Smokey Robinson cover)

05. ‘O-o-h Child’ (the Five Stairsteps cover)

06. ‘Save Me (From You)’

07. ‘Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)’ (the Temptations cover)

08. ‘Whenever You’re Ready (I’m Here)’

09. ‘The Tracks of My Tears’ (the Miracles cover)

10. ‘Let’s Stay Together’ (Al Green cover)

11. ‘La-La (Means I Love You)’ (the Delfonics cover)

12. ‘Lorelei’

13. ‘You Are Everything’ (the Stylistics cover)

14. ‘Baby I Need Your Loving’ (the Four Tops cover)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Stanley – best known as the rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Kiss – has been vocal about Donald Trump’s “abhorrent” attempts to “find” votes in Georgia.

The musician hit out at an audio recording released earlier this month of the incumbent US president pressurising Georgia’s Secretary Of State to “find” votes that would overturn his election loss to president-elect Joe Biden.