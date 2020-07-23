Kiss’ Paul Stanley urges compassion over Kanye West’s mental health

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has called for compassion over Kanye West‘s mental health after Kim Kardashian West spoke out about her husband’s struggles.

Writing on her Instagram story, she said that “those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions”.

It came after West posted a series of now deleted tweets which claimed he had been trying to divorce her and that she had tried to “lock me up”.

This prompted Kardashian West to issue a response in which she wrote: “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.

Let’s have compassion and commend this. So many struggle with mental illness and depression and we can all make a difference. https://t.co/gcpOEKBpbq — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 22, 2020

“But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

The move prompted Stanley to back her post and added the following message: “Let’s have compassion and commend this. So many struggle with mental illness and depression and we can all make a difference.”

Bipolar disorder is characterised by intense mood swings which can range from extreme highs to extreme lows.

West has previously spoken about his struggle with mental health issues, having previously been hospitalised “for his own health and safety” back in 2016.

He discussed his bipolar diagnosis, and spending much time since calling for “an end to the stigmatisation” that surrounds discussing mental health on David Letterman’s talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in 2019.

Meanwhile, West recently suggested that he’s collaborated with The Mars Volta on an unfinished record.

