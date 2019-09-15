KISS postpone show while Gene Simmons undergoes medical procedure

"Thank you for your good wishes. All is well"

KISS have had to postpone a recent performance due to Gene Simmons needing to undergo a medical procedure.

The Sept 14 gig was set to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was the band’s last scheduled performance until they start the Australian leg of their farewell tour in November.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Simmons revealed that the reason the band had to postpone was due to his own health reasons.

“Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date,” Simmons said. “The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well.”

The Salt Lake City date was part of KISS’ farewell tour, dubbed ‘The Final Tour Ever’.

The farewell jaunt was first touted earlier this year, after the band tried to trademark the phrase ‘The End Of The Road’, to be used in connection with “live performances by a musical band.”

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” said KISS in a statement. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t.

“KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

Meanwhile, Gene Simmons has revealed that he hates performing KISS‘ classic song ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’.

