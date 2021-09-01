Kiss postpone shows as Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

Kiss’ Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, representatives for the musician confirmed.

The news was shared on Kiss’ social media page yesterday (August 31), just days after Simmons’ bandmate, Paul Stanley, also tested positive for the virus.

The statement posted on social media read: “Kiss will postpone their next few tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he had recovered from Covid-19, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next ten days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on 9th September.”

The group have so far postponed four tour dates in total; these events are expected to be rescheduled in time. No further details on the new dates are yet available.

Writing about Stanley’s diagnosis last week, the group said: “Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID.

“More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.

“The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

In a separate post on Twitter, Stanley said he experienced flu-like symptoms and ended up with a positive result after testing negative repeatedly. “I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike!” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Simmons said he was in favour of vaccine mandates at shows.

“My druthers would be that everybody is mandated to get vaccines,” Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock.

“I hope everybody is going to be wearing their masks [at the shows]. But we can only control what we can control and different states and different countries have different rules.”