KISS reportedly add 75 new dates for 2020 to ‘End Of The Road’ world tour

Including another European leg

KISS are reportedly extending their ‘End Of The Road’ world tour with 75 new dates for 2020, including a slate of summer shows in Europe surrounding their previously announced headlining slot at Download Festival.

The band announced the additional dates and cities via television screens on their Kiss Kruise, which ran from October 30 to November 4 on the vessel the Norwegian Pearl, Ultimate Classic Rock reports. Venues have yet to be announced.

KISS-themed podcast Three Sides Of The Coin also tweeted photos of the Kiss Kruise screens which confirm the addition of new dates to ‘End Of The Road’.

The new batch of tour dates begins with a North American tour leg that runs from February 1, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire to March 15 in Biloxi, Mississippi. KISS will then perform in South America from April 24 to May 19, covering El Salvador, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and more.

They will then head to Europe, kicking things off in Paris on June 9 before headlining Download Festival in the UK alongside Iron Maiden and System Of A Down. Find the full list of European dates below.

After Europe and a stop in Johannesburg, South Africa, KISS will return to the US for more tour dates until October 3.

At the Kiss Kruise, Paul Stanley also announced that the ‘End Of The Road’ tour will come to an end July 17, 2021 in New York City. Watch fan-shot footage of the reveal below:

Kiss’ 2020 Europe dates for the ‘End of the World’ tour are:

Paris, France (June 9, 2020)

Download Festival, UK (12)

Dortmund, Germany (14)

Hamburg, Germany (15)

Copenhagen, Denmark (18)

Sandnes, Norway (20)

Gothenburg, Sweden (23)

Stockholm, Sweden (25)

Helsinki, Finland (27)

Kaunas, Lithuania (29)

Prague, Czech Republic (July 1, 2020)

Barcelona, Spain (4)

Madrid, Spain (5)

Lisbon, Portugal (7)

Frankfurt, Germany (10)

Stuttgart, Germany (11)

Verona, Italy (13)

Gilwice, Poland (15)

Budapest, Hungary (16)

Sofia, Bulgaria (18)

Geneva, Switzerland (21)