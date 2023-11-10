KISS set to livestream final concert of 2023 Farewell tour

KISS have invited fans across the globe to join them for the final night of their farewell tour by sharing details of a livestream.

It comes as the glam rock veterans are currently on the final leg of their extensive farewell tour, and set to play what is marked as their final-ever live show in New York next month.

Taking place at the iconic Madison Square Garden on December 2, Gene Simmons and co. have now announced that they will be holding a livestream of the closing date – meaning that fans across the world will have the chance to watch them live at the event.

The broadcast will be on a pay-per-view basis and is set to stream exclusively on PPV. The livestream will begin at 8pm ET, meaning that fans can watch the show in real-time. No further details about the show have been shared, although the band said that it “promises to be a massive event”.

To stream the show live on December 2, fans in the US and Canada can pay a one-time fee of $39.99 (£32.74), rather than signing up for a subscription. Internationally, it costs $14.99 (£12.27) to watch the event.

“50 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll. 1 Final Show,” the band wrote on Instagram, announcing the livestream event with a teaser trailer– which showed clips of their elaborate live performances. “Rock out with @kissonline one last time! Their final concert ever, LIVE”.

First announced back in 2019, then put on due to the pandemic, the ‘End Of The Road’ shows are the latest of the impressive number of farewell tours the band have embarked on over the years. The first of which took place 23 years ago.

When announcing that the run of shows would draw to a close in New York, the band confirmed it was fitting for them as that is where they first launched their career 50 years ago.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago,” they wrote at the time. “It will be a privilege and an honour to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started.”

In other KISS news, frontman Paul Stanley responded to rumours that KISS may be the next band to have a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

“I can’t speak to it in any other way except to be honest with you about how I feel now, and the way I feel today is … I can’t really see that happening,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, we’re done.”

It was also revealed that the glam icons are being sued by the widow of their long-term guitar technician Francis ‘Fran’ Stueber, who passed away after contracting COVID while the band were on tour in 2021.