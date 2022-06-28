KISS thank Austrian fans with Australian flag display during Vienna show

KISS were met with laughter and online mockery following a concert in Vienna, where the band’s logo was displayed with an Australian flag insignia.

The mishap took place at the end of the band’s show at Wiener Stadthalle on Sunday night (June 26), with the phrase “KISS LOVES YOU VIENNA” being displayed on the screen as fans were leaving the arena. As pointed out by Twitter user Ben Nguyen, however, the KISS logo featured the Australian flag, rather than the flag of Austria – of which Vienna is the capital city. View the photo below:

Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqh — Ben Nguyen (@BenNguyenTV) June 27, 2022

In spite of the mix-up being shared online hundreds of times in the days since the performance, KISS are yet to publicly address it. The band are currently on their ‘End Of The Road’ world tour, which they are claiming to be their last – some 20 years after their original ‘Farewell Tour’ that ran across 2000 and 2001.

In May 2022, founding member and bassist Gene Simmons claimed that the band’s retirement would be permanent this time – citing “pride and self-respect” as the reason for calling it a day. “The last thing you wanna be is to be a world-champion boxer and stay in the ring too long,” he said. “It’s only a matter of time until your legs are not gonna be able to hold you up, and you’re gonna lose.”

The European leg of the tour continues tonight in Stuttgart, Germany, and will see the band continue across the continent until late July. August will see the band return to Australia, before wrapping their 2022 tour dates with North American festivals in September and October – including Aftershock Festival.