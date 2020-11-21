Kiss are set to ‘Kiss 2020 Goodbye’ with a special livestreamed gig on New Year’s Eve.

Gene Simmons and co. will take to the virtual stage on December 31, promising “the biggest & baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year.”

Held at the Atlantis in Dubai, the band’s show will take place at 5pm BST on the last day of the year, with tickets ranging from $40 (£30) for a standard ticket, all the way up to $1,000 (£750) for deluxe tickets which includes all manner of Kiss merchandise and memorabilia. Get full details of ticket options here.

“To send off 2020 in their larger-than-life style on New Year’s Eve, the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, multi-platinum selling band is reigniting the FIRE and roaring back to life!” a statement announcing the gig said.

“In true KISS fashion, they are bringing the biggest & baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year, proving once again, that KISS never does anything small. The massive stage production and FREE pre-show will be brought directly into your living room at 9 pm LIVE from Atlantis Dubai on December 31st!”

The statement added: “Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, this show produced by Landmarks Live can be seen globally with ticketing technology and livestream powered by TIXR and experienced like no other virtual concert before. You’re invited to spend New Year’s Eve with The Demon, The Starchild, The Spaceman, and The Catman as they rock out of 2020 and roll into 2021 … all night!”

When traditional gigs return, Kiss are set to headline Download Festival 2021 alongside System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro. The band have also had to reschedule their farewell tour for 2021 due to the coronavirus.

Earlier this year, Gene Simmons took some time to educate his fans on the importance of wearing face maks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and also wants people to stop complaining about being in lockdown.

“The great generation, we call them, of the last century had many wars – over a hundred million people died in World War II. There were food shortages in America. There were many countries in the world that couldn’t feed their population. And at the turn of the 20th Century, there was a flu epidemic where, again, 50 million people died from it,” he said.

“Now we’re being asked to stay in our homes and quarantine for two weeks, and you order room service, or somebody brings you food exactly the way you like it. FedEx brings you, or UPS brings you, whatever you like.”