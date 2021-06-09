KISSTORY Festival to return to London for 2021 edition

KISSTORY Festival is set to return to south London later this year.

The KISSTORY radio station, which is part of the Kiss Network, will stage a two-day event on Streatham Common from September 25-26, with the organisers promising “two huge days of the very best Old Skool and Anthems”.

READ MORE: 25 essential UK garage anthems

“After the past year we’ve all had we can’t wait to get back on the stage and bring the KISSTORY party back for two huge days of non-stop Old Skool and Anthems, we’ll be coming back bigger and better than ever!” KISS DJ Anton Powers said in a statement.

Advertisement

KISSTORY Festival will feature live performances from the likes of Fatman Scoop, Tinchy Stryder, Oxide & Neutrino, Phats & Small, Judge Jules, Lisa Maffia, Artful Dodger, Big Brovaz & Booty Luv and Sonique.

DJ sets will be provided by the likes of Dane Bowers, Tinea Taylor, Majestic, Jamie Rodigan and Neev. You can check out the full line-up for KISSTORY Festival 2021 above.

Tickets for KISSTORY Festival 2021 are on sale now from here, and you can find out more information about the event by heading here.

In other festival news, the UK Government was urged earlier this week to back substance checks at music festivals after a new report from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee warned that a surge in drug-related deaths could happen this summer.