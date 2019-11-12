Klaxons founder James Righton releases ’70s-inspired single ‘The Performer’, taken from his debut solo album

The musician tackles an existential dilemma on the loungey new number

Former Klaxons keyboardist and founding member James Righton has announced his new album ‘The Performer’ and released its title track. Stream the song and find more details below.

The musician, who’s previously worked on music under his Shock Machine alias, will release the record on March 20 via Soulwax-run-label DEEWEE. It serves as the first studio effort under his own name.

Opening with a loungy piano line, the ’70s-inspired first cut from ‘The Performer’ sees Righton question his identity and his role of both an artist and father.

“Am I this showman up on stage? Or am I the dad changing nappies?” Righton says of the inspiration behind the song. “Am I living in the moment and doing something enjoyable? Or am I fucking miserable? I find that really interesting: this idea of putting on a suit and becoming this other thing.”

In the accompanying video, the artist dons a classic white suit and performs the song amongst vintage instruments and recording equipment. According to a press release, this aesthetic will form the basis of Righton’s upcoming live shows – due to be announced soon.

‘The Performer’ was produced by Righton himself and features contributions from James Ford (Arctic Monkeys/The Last Shadow Puppets), who played drums on the LP.

The tracklist for ‘The Performer’ is as follows:

The Performer

Edie

See The Monster

Devil is Loose

Lessons In Dreamland, Pt1

Are You With Me?

Start

Heavy Heart

Lessons In Dreamland, Pt2

James Righton played keyboards and provided vocals for nu-ravers Klaxons, who split up in 2014 after announcing that their UK headline tour that year would be their “last.” He released his first Shock Machine album in 2017 and contributed to Arctic Monkeys’ 2018 LP, ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.