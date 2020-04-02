Kllo shares new single ‘Still Here’, announces sophomore album

Melbourne electronic duo Kllo have unveiled their latest single ‘Still Here’, along with an accompanying music video.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

‘Still Here’ is the first single from Kllo’s upcoming album, ‘Maybe We Could’. Their second full-length record is slated for release on July 17.

“Today we release our latest single ‘Still Here’,” cousins Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam wrote on Instagram.

“This was such a hard song to put together for so many reasons. It went through many versions and was sent to the trash many times. But we pursued it, put everything into it and tried our hardest to make something special for you. We hope it’s a warm companion in your home.”

The new song follows Kllo’s debut 2017 album ‘Backwater’, two years of global touring, and a string of singles.

“In the past, we’ve tried to speed things up and push away from that… but now we’re sitting where it feels comfortable to us,” Kaul says in a press statement.

Advertisement

“Comfortable but also daring, because we know it’s not as polished in certain ways. We’re doing us, we’re doing Kllo. We’re a bit older now. We aren’t compromising as much on this album. It’s a little bit classier and more tasteful this time around.”

The accompanying music video was directed by videographer/photographer Matt Sav, well-known for his visual work with Tame Impala, POND and more. “I wanted the video to be a poetic depiction of two people staying in a relationship beyond its logical end,” he explains.

“I explored the interplay between love, obsession, imagined futures, lived pasts and the insanity that can be found in between. In our relationships, especially without good definitions around what love really means to us, we find the edges of freedom and responsibility blurring.”

‘Maybe We Could’ is available to pre-order on both digital and vinyl mediums on Kllo’s Bandcamp page.