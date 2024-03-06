Kneecap, Lauren Mayberry, Wunderhorse, Lambrini Girls lead 150 new names for The Great Escape 2024

Kneecap, Lauren Mayberry, Wunderhorse, Lambrini Girls and more have been announced as performers for The Great Escape 2024.

The annual Brighton festival featuring up-and-coming artists from across the world – taking place from May 15-18 this year – has added 150 new names to their line-up spanning pop, electronic, punk, rap and more.

The latest additions include Soft Play (formerly known as Slaves), Bradley Simpson (frontman of The Vamps), Been Stellar, Fred Roberts, Love Fame Tragedy, Milk. and more.

The festival has also released individual single-day and two-day tickets for fans who are unable to attend the entire weekend. Single day tickets range from £47.50 – £63.90 while two-day tickets cost £92.25 and a weekend pass ranges from £86.13 – £102.75 Visit here to purchase tickets.

Additionally, The Great Escape has announced that the Saturday festival programme will support independent label showcases, with labels including Fat Possum, City Slang, Alcopop, Big Scary Monsters, Future Bubblers, Nice Swan, Secretly, Chess Club, Heavenly Records and Fat Cat hosting stages. Complex’s new music outlet Pigeons and Planes will be curating a stage this year for the first time.

The festival will also be dedicating a stage to Festival Republic’s groundbreaking ReBalance – an initiative that provides opportunities to women and gender-expansive artists across the UK on stage and in the studio. Ticketholders will be able to catch this year’s selected artists and learn more about the campaign.

Last year, NME named artists including Bellah, Big Wett, Dolores Forever, Mae Stephens and Sam Akpro among the best new acts at The Great Escape 2023.

Another highlight was Picture Parlour’s set at The Great Escape, which NME said in a four-star review was full of “gasp-inducing rock’n’roll thrills”.

2023 also saw The Pretenders kick off their intimate UK club tour at The Great Escape festival, where they debuted new songs.