Knocked Loose announce 2024 UK/Europe tour

Knocked Loose have announced their return to the UK and Europe for a 2024 tour.

READ MORE: Knocked Loose talk going viral and UK metal at Reading 2023

The Kentucky metalcore band shared details of their upcoming tour on social media, also hinting at “special guests” that are soon to join the band. The tour will take place across February and March next year, with stops in Paris, Milan, Berlin, and London.

The band recently released their two singles “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything is Quiet Now” back in June. The two tracks are taken off their double-single EP ‘Upon Loss’, and is their first new music since their 2021 EP ‘A Tear in the Fabric of Life’.

Advertisement

Tickets are set to go on sale on Monday, December 11 at 11am GMT / 12pm CET – get yours here.

Knocked Loose will play:

FEBRUARY 2024

15 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris France

16 – Patronat, Haarlem Netherlands

18 – Kamienna12, Krakow Poland

19 – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague Czech Republic

20 – Simm City, Vienna Austria

22 – Live club Milan, Italy

23 – Dynamo, Zurich Switzerland

25 – Batschkapp, Frankfurt Germany

26 – Live Music Hall, Cologne Germany

27 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg Germany

28 – Huxxleys, Berlin Germany

29 – Conne Island, Leipzig Germany

MARCH 2024

2 – Trix, Antwerp Belgium

4 – O2 Institute, Birmingham UK

5 – SWG3, Glasgow UK

6 – O2 Ritz, Manchester UK

7 – SWX, Bristol UK

9 – Project House, Leeds UK

10 – O2 Forum, London UK

NME spoke to frontman Bryan Garris at Reading and Leeds this year, where he talked about going viral at Coachella. “It was awesome,” Garris said. “We didn’t know what to expect going into that. We were very excited for it but definitely had the feeling that it could have not gone well. But we were just excited to be there and excited to say that we did it.

“Then on top of that, it went so well and it’s been an exciting thing for us — we’ll still be riding off that excitement for the rest of the year. We’re very very fortunate that we were able to be a part of that.”

Advertisement

He also hinted there may be new music in the works: “I can’t give too much away, but we are working, we are working very hard — That’s all I can say. Whatever comes next will be heavy.”

In other news, Knocked Loose are set to play Sick New World festival in Las Vegas next year. The band were announced alongside System Of A Down, Slipknot and Slowdive – check for any remaining tickets here.