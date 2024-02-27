Knocked Loose announce new album and share single ‘Blinding Faith’

Knocked Loose have announced a new album, ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’ and dropped its lead single ‘Blinding Faith’.

The Kentucky metalcore band will release their third LP on May 10 via Pure Noise, which is set to feature collaborations with Poppy and Chris Motionless from Motionless In White.

Per a press release, the album’s title came from a conversation that frontman Bryan Garris had with a woman who was sitting next to him on a plane. When he admitted that he was finding it particularly difficult to manage his “borderline phobia” of flying, she told him, “You won’t go before you’re supposed to.”

“On this album, we go the fastest we’ve ever gone; we go the scariest we’ve ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we’ve ever gone, and that’s the point,” said guitarist Isaac Hale. “Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions.”

Last year’s pair of ‘Upon Loss’ singles – ‘Deep In The Willow’ and ‘Everything Is Quiet Now’ – won’t appear on the new album, which is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘A Different Shade Of Blue’ and the 2021 EP ‘A Tear In The Fabric Of Life’.

To coincide with the announcement, Knocked Loose have also released its lead single, ‘Blinding Faith’, which serves as a “scathing indictment of religious groupthink” and “the hypocrisy that can sometimes accompany an outwardly pious life”.

“It was just hilarious how many people showed up to church that I knew were rude, horrible, selfish people,” said Hale, who had attended church with his mother in his younger years. “They knew that it made them seem like a better person — or if they said the words, it would redeem them of any negative quality just because they showed face.”

Check out ‘Blinding Faith’ below:

The tracklist of ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’ is:

1. ‘Thirst’

2. ‘Piece By Piece’

3. ‘Suffocate (ft. Poppy)’

4. ‘Don’t Reach For Me’

5. ‘Moss Covers All’

6. ‘Take Me Home’

7. ‘Slaughterhouse 2 (ft. Chris Motionless)’

8. ‘The Calm That Keeps You Awake’

9. ‘Blinding Faith’

10. ‘Sit & Mourn’

Knocked Loose are currently on tour in Europe with support from Deafheaven and Headbussa and will be coming to the UK for a string of dates next month. Find the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

FEBRUARY

28 – Berlin, Huxxleys

29 – Leipzig, Conne Island

MARCH

2 – Antwerp, Trix

4 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

5 – Glasgow, SWG3

6 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

7 – Bristol, SWX

9 – Leeds, Project House

10 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

In other news, Knocked Loose are set to play Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in April. The band were announced alongside System Of A Down, Slipknot and Slowdive – check for any remaining tickets here.