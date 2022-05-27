Knotfest announce inaugural UK Pulse of the Maggots Fest

Knotfest, the music festival created by Slipknot, has announced the first-ever Pulse of the Maggots Fest in the UK.

The inaugural UK stop of the festival will see an international bill made up of developing bands and emerging artists, who will perform at The Mill in Birmingham on August 10.

The event will be headlined by British metal band Sylosis, with other acts on the bill including Sweden’s Orbit Culture, Bristol-based Heriot, Las Vegas’ Spiritworld, Sheffield’s Rough Justice, LA bands All Hail The Yeti and Thrown Into Exile and Birmingham natives Cauldron.

“We are extremely honoured to share a piece of our culture with the Maggots of Birmingham, England,” Slipknot’s Clown commented. “KNOTFEST has always stood to bring likeminded people together, so what better place to do it than in the city that sparked the flame!”

Sylosis guitarist Josh Middleton said of the event: “We’re very excited to be back in Birmingham alongside some of the best upcoming talent in international metal. This is our first show of 2022 and one of our first back with new music…and there is more to come very soon! See you there!”

Debbie Gough of Heriot added: “As big fans of Sylosis, we’re thrilled to be on this lineup in the home of metal! Birmingham is a special city for us to play and to be a part of this unique event means a lot to Heriot.”

Plans are also underway for a Knotfest pop-up event during the afternoon, prior to the official show kicking off. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

In other news, Slipknot are currently touring North America with their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow. The current leg of the tour sees support from Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, wrapping on June 18 at North Island Credit Union Amiptheater in Chula Vista, California.

Slipknot returned to the stage last September for its 2021 Roadshow after an 18 month break, playing the Rocklahoma festival. The band’s last Knotfest Roadshow included Killswitch Engage and Fever 333 on the line-up.

Elsewhere, Slipknot, In Flames and Ghostmane were the first acts confirmed for Knotfest Germany, which takes place at the Oberhausen Arena on July 30, 2022.