Slipknot announce Megadeth, Parkway Drive, Trivium and more for Knotfest Australia 2023

Slipknot have revealed the lineup for Knotfest Australia 2023, featuring Megadeth and Parkway Drive, and ticketing details for the festival’s debut Down Under.

The inaugural Australian edition of the festival – curated and headlined by the Des Moines metal veterans themselves – will also feature Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, The Story So Far, and more. See the full list of acts scheduled for Knotfest Australia below.

The touring festival will be visiting three cities in March, kicking off in Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on March 24, before heading north to Sydney’s Centennial Park on March 25 and concluding in Brisbane’s Showgrounds on March 26.

Pre-sales to Knotfest Premium Members begin on November 3 at 8AM AEDT, while early bird pre-sales will be released on the same day at 9AM AEDT and can be registered for here. General ticket sales will begin on November 7 at 9AM AEDT, and can be purchased via Knotfest Australia’s official website.

The announcement follows the release of Slipknot’s seventh full-length album – and final release with Roadrunner Records – ‘The End, So Far’ in September. Speaking to NME, frontman Corey Taylor discussed the band’s penchant for experimentation, highlighting their latest release as their boldest yet: “Musically, we’ve never shied away from a challenge.”

“It got to the point where you’re like, ‘Where do we go?’ [We said] let’s look back for inspiration instead of trying to look forward, and let’s try to embrace some of the shit that made us wanna do this in the first place.”

In a four-star review, NME’s Andrew Trendell praised the album’s adventurous sonic palette, stating that “aside from the blood, the gore, the theatrics and the noise, there’s clearly always been much more to the band’s ability to shock and surprise – and now it seems their next left turn of an era could be their most daring yet.”

Recently, Taylor also teased Slipknot’s possible headlining appearance at Download Festival next year while answering fan questions at Manchester’s For The Love Of Horror convention. “On my life, I can neither confirm nor deny. I wish I could tell you that we’re going to be there, I really do,” the vocalist stated. “Unfortunately, I don’t have that answer right now so I will tell you when I can.”

The full line-up for Knotfest Australia 2023 is:

Slipknot

Parkway Drive

Megadeth

Trivium

Northlane

Amon Amarth

In Flames

Knocked Loose

Spiritbox

Story Of The Year

Alpha Wolf

Void Of Vision

Bad Omens

Malevolence