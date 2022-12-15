Knotfest Japan announces first wave lineup featuring Slipknot and Korn

Knotfest Japan has revealed the first wave of performers set to take to the stage at the much-delayed edition of Slipknot‘s travelling headline show.

Slipknot themselves lead the charge in this first announcement shared by the festival’s official social media channels, with fellow nu-metal act Korn set to join the lineup. Japanese acts MAN WITH A MISSION and MAXIMUM The Hormone were also announced as part of the lineup, with MAN WITH A MISSION set to perform at the Knotfest Japan roadshow on April 1.

Knotfest Japan is set to be held on April 2 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, with the roadshow event happening in the same venue. Ticket sales are set to begin this December 16 via the Knotfest Japan website, with tickets available for the roadshow and festival available at JPY9,800 and JPY15,800 respectively, with an option to purchase a festival t-shirt for an additional JP3,000.

Originally meant to take place in March 2020 as part of a wider tour of Asia, Knotfest Japan was moved to January 2021 and then February 2022 due of the COVID pandemic before finally settling on the current 2023 date. A statement shared by the band at the time said: “We have come to this decision due to ongoing changes with coronavirus mandates in Japan and the uncertainty of how regulations of entry into Japan will stand in 2022. As we anticipate the indoor festival to draw large crowds of people, our first priority is to provide the safest environment for fans, artists, staff and everyone involved.”

Slipknot released their newest album ‘The End, So Far’ in September, marking the end of a long-running contract with label Roadrunner in March 2023, leaving them completely independent.

Corey Taylor recently shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles, saying, “I back the group, you know? At this point, we’ve released so much music and we’re off our label now, so sky’s our limit; we can kind of do whatever we want. So whatever we do next will be something that we are all on the same page for, which is something you can’t always say.”