Kodak Black addresses Trump pardon on new song ‘Last Day In’

The rapper was released from prison on Wednesday (January 20) after the former president commuted his sentence

By Rhian Daly
Kodak Black
Kodak Black CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Kodak Black has referenced Donald Trump commuting his prison sentence in new song ‘Last Day In’ – scroll down the page to hear it now.

The rapper was serving a 46-month sentence for falsifying documents to obtain a firearm at USP Thompson in Illinois, but was released on Wednesday (January 20) after Trump issued a pardon for him.

Now, Black – whose real name is Bill Kapri – has released a new song called ‘Last Day In’. On the track, he rapped: “Trump just freed me, but my favourite president is on the money.”

This my first day out, bitch/ I want a head massage,” he added later. Listen to the song below now.

 

Following his pardon from the former president, Black tweeted: “I want to thank the president @realdonaldtrump for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence. I also want to thank everyone for their support and love.

“It means more than you will ever know. I want to continue giving back, learning and growing.”

While Black is no longer in prison, he is still facing a first-degree criminal sexual misconduct charge in South Carolina.

Before Trump pardoned Black, the rapper said he would give $1million (£731k) to charity if his sentence was commuted. “If the president them free me, I’m gonna spend 1 million on charity within the first year I’m out,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “That’s on everything.”

Last September, he also reached out to Trump, claiming his sentence was unfair and that he had suffered abuse in prison.

