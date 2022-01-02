Kodak Black arrested in Florida on trespassing charge

Kodak Black was arrested in Florida yesterday (January 1) on a misdemeanour trespassing charge, according to the Broward County sheriff’s office.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was taken into custody in Pompano Beach but has since posted bail and been released.

According to TMZ, Kapri’s lawyer Bradford Cohen said the arrest was the result of a cease-or-desist letter that had been issued in September by a local housing authority in the city of Greenacres, Florida. The letter was reportedly sent after the star allegedly caused “disturbances” by filming a music video on residential property and by giving out air conditioning units to residents.

Cohen told the publication that the cease-and-desist wasn’t served properly because it was sent to Kapri’s record label rather than him personally, while he also claimed the letter didn’t say he couldn’t come onto to the grounds of the property. The rapper returned to the neighbourhood to pay off credit card debt for five local families, his lawyer said.

NME has contacted representatives for the rapper for comment.

In 2020, Kapri had a three-year prison sentence commuted by Donald Trump on the former president’s last day in office. The star had served approximately half of the sentence, which was for falsifying documents to buy weapons at a gun store in Miami.

In April 2021, he was sentenced to probation for assaulting an 18-year-old woman in a hotel room in South Carolina in 2016. The rapper was originally charged with rape but accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

Kapri discussed the pardon from Trump in a song called ‘Last Day In’, which was released immediately after he was released from prison, while he shared his post-prison lifestyle in another track a month later. “Feel like the feds be watchin’ me everywhere I go, I’m paranoid,” he rapped on ‘Every Balmain’.