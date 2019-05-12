Kodak Black arrested in Miami on weapons charges

The South Florida rapper was detained prior to performing at Rolling Loud festival.

Kodak Black has been arrested in Miami on weapons charges, police have confirmed.

According to a report in the Miami Herald, Kodak was due to perform Saturday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as part of the Rolling Loud music festival but was taken into custody before his performance could take place.

Facing both State and Federal charges, Kodak’s arrest was made by police from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and US Marshals, who are in charge of the investigation.

Kodak is being booked into Miami’s Federal Detention Centre and US Marshals have stated that it is an “extensive investigation.”

More on the story as it develops.

This is one in a long list of arrests made against the ‘Gnarly’ rapper as of late. Last month, Kodak was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanour possession of marijuana charge.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

It was reported that the 21 year-old rapper and three of his entourage were held by US Customs Agents after it was discovered that they were trying to bring two firearms and a supply of marijuana into the US from Canada.

Other controversies surrounding Kodak include being banned from a Los Angeles radio station after making insensitive comments about Lauren London, the girlfriend of the late Nipsey Hussle.

Prior to that, Black temporarily shut down his own Instagram account after being ridiculed for claiming he was on the same level as legendary rappers 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G and Nas.