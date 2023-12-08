Kodak Black arrested on drug charges in California

Kodak Black has been arrested and charged with the possession of cocaine in California.

According to AP, the rapper’s legal name (Bill Kapri) was listed in the Broward County jail. Along with cocaine possession, Kapri was also charged with improperly stopping or parking his vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Kapri was also reportedly in custody on Thursday, and was bailed out of jail that same night.

NME have reached out to his representatives for comment.

Previously last year, Kapri was arrested on drug possession charges in Florida. Initially pulled over by police for allegedly having window tinting “which appeared to be darker than the legal limit”, he was then charged with trafficking oxycodone of less than 25 grams, as well as possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

At the time, his lawyer tweeted: “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Kapri was eventually freed on a $75,000 bond, and released on the condition that he would be tested for drugs regularly.

In January 2022, Kapri was also arrested on trespassing charges; prosecutors later decided not to proceed with the case. He was also shot in the leg while having a party held for Justin Bieber the following month.

Most memorably, he was arrested in 2019 for weapons possession, resulting in a four-year prison sentence. However, Kapri was later pardoned by former US president, Donald Trump.