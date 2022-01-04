Kodak Black challenges Jay-Z to ‘VERZUZ’ battle, stakes 15 per cent of his back catalogue

Kodak Black has challenged Jay-Z to a VERZUZ rap battle, offering Hova 15 per cent of his back catalogue if he wins.

However if Black wins, he wants Jay to make him vice-president of Roc Nation.

Kodak Black laid down the challenge this morning (January 4), writing on Twitter: “I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z. “IF” he wins, he gets 15 % of my catalog! I win, he makes me Vice President of Roc Nation.”

I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z 😈 “IF” he win he get 15 % of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation 🤷‍♂️ — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 4, 2022

VERZUZ is the popular entertainment series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format that is broadcast via Instagram Live, Triller, YouTube, Facebook, and Fire TV.

Kicking off in March 2020 after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg, D’Angelo and many more.

Last year, Rick Ross said that a VERZUZ battle against Jay-Z was “a possibility”.

However Jay responded in a new Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman, by saying: “No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me.”

“You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live?” he added. “No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

Meanwhile, Keys has said that she’d be up for a VERZUZ battle with Rihanna or Beyoncé, if the opportunity arose.

Speaking about VERZUZ previously to NME, Timbaland said: “Well, it’s not really a battle – it’s a celebration of our heroes in music, the ones who make us feel a certain type of way. Given what’s currently going on in the world, it’s a way to give back. It’s also an education, it’s educating people on the music, its creators and where this feeling comes from.”

When asked if a VERZUZ between Kanye West and Pharrell Williams could actually happen, Swizz Beatz said: “We’ve reached out to everybody. I’m just gonna leave it at that.”