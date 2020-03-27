Kodak Black discusses coronavirus in new freestyle recorded from prison

Kodak Black has shared a new freestyle from prison, in which he discusses the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper pleaded guilty to gun possession charges earlier this month, following the 46-month prison sentence he received in 2018 after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges.

The new charges could see the rapper facing two-to-seven years in prison that will be served concurrently with the original sentence.

Advertisement

Keeping his social media accounts regularly updated from jail, Kodak Black has now shared a new freestyle in which he discusses the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic among other things while on video call, speaking down the phone.

“This for the lil’ kids in Africa, stomach touchin’ they back/And the kids in China eating bats for a snack,” the 22 year-old raps. Listen to the freestyle below.

The freestyle goes on to see the rapper saying that he hopes he’s not in prison if the world is ending due to coronavirus. He goes on to give thanks to his lawyer and say that he misses his girlfriend.

Earlier this month, Kodak Black admitted to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon as he attempted to travel into the United States from Canada in April 2019.

Black was arrested, along with three other men, after authorities found four handguns and marijuana inside the vehicle he was occupying.

Advertisement

The rapper is also facing trial in South Carolina on allegations he raped a high school student in the state in 2016. The trial for the alleged sexual assault began in April 2019 and if convicted, the rapper could face up to 30 additional years in prison.