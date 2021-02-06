Kodak Black discusses his post-prison lifestyle on new song ‘Every Balmain’

Kodak Black has shared a new song on which he discusses his post-prison lifestyle – listen to ‘Every Balmain’ below.

Black’s 46-month prison sentence for federal weapons charges was commuted last month by former US President Donald Trump.

The rapper shared a new song called ‘Last Day In’ immediately after his release from prison, in which he addressed the pardon, and has now shared more new material.

“Feel like the feds be watchin’ me everywhere I go, I’m paranoid,” he raps on the new song, before referencing a reported sighting of the rapper at a Super Bowl party: “Still keep a .9 millimeter on me/ All my fingers got Super Bowl rings.”

Listen to ‘Every Balmain’ below:

The rapper and his team had long appealed to Trump for his release, and in a now-deleted tweet shared on November 27, he promised: “If The President Them Free Me , I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything.”

Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen then clarified that the tweet was deleted for legal reasons, not because of a lack of intention.

Cohen took to Instagram last month (January 26) to say he had advised Black to delete the tweet, because “a statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate”.

“I didn’t think I had to address this because its a non story. But due to a slow news day @tmz_tv wishes to address a tweet that was sent out from @kodakblack Twitter 2 months ago and deleted within a day or 2 of posting at my direction,” Cohen wrote alongside a picture of Black.

“kodak has always given charity his whole career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything, some think this is a story. It isn’t.”

While Black is no longer in prison, he is still facing a first-degree criminal sexual misconduct charge in South Carolina for the alleged rape of an 18-year old woman in 2016.