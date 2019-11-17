Kodak Black could face additional 60 years in prison following new gun charges

The rapper could face up to 30 years for each new count due to his "habitual offender" status

Kodak Black faces the possibility of up to 60 additional years in federal prison after being hit with two more felony gun charges.

The news arrives only a few days after the rapper received a a 46-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges on Wednesday (November 13). The maximum sentence he could have received for those charges was 10 years.

Kodak was found guilty of lying while trying to purchase firearms on two separate occasions, indicating on paperwork “that he was not under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison him for more than one year,” the Miami Herald reported this week.

Yesterday (November 16) the Herald confirmed that Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has handed the ‘Zeze’ rapper two new felony counts for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. One charge stems from a gun purchased in January, while the other is linked to a gun found on him when he was arrested in Miami in May. As Kodak has been labeled a “habitual offender,” he could face up to 30 full years for each count.

Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen addressed the new charges in a statement to XXL. “This is what happens when the government feels like they lost when a young man [gets] 46 months on a filing a false document.

“Miami has charged him with the purchase of the weapons, because of a little rarely known law if you had a juvenile prior you can’t possess a weapon until you are 24. The Miami case will be dealt with very soon.”

Black remains in federal custody. He is also still facing trial in South Carolina on allegations he raped a high school student in South Carolina.