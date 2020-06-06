Kodak Black has Florida weapons charges dismissed

Kodak Black has had weapons charges that were brought against him in Florida dropped, his attorney has confirmed.

The rapper was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Miami in November 2019.

The charges related to a gun purchased in January 2019 and another gun that was found on him when he was arrested in Miami in May. It was reported at the time that Black could face additional jail time, after being sentenced to 46 months in prison for other federal weapons charges.

Now the two charges have been dismissed after his attorney Bradford Cohen agreed on a deal with the Florida State Attorney that would see him begin court-ordered drug treatment. Speaking to The Blast, Cohen said: “The State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and her team sat down with me and listened to everything I had to say about Kodak.

“At the end of the conversation, they were concerned that he couldn’t get into the court-ordered drug treatment with an open case and a max security prison. They agreed that the fair thing to do was to dismiss the case, so he can attend drug treatment and a lower security prison.”

Black is currently in prison in Kentucky. In March, he shared a new freestyle from behind bars in which he referenced the coronavirus pandemic. “This for the lil’ kids in Africa, stomach touchin’ they back/And the kids in China eating bats for a snack,” he rapped on the track, which was shared on his Instagram page but has since been deleted.