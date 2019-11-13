Rapper found guilty of lying while trying to purchase firearms on two separate occasions

Kodak Black has been sentenced to 46 months in prison after providing false information in order to purchase firearms.

The south Florida rapper, real name Bill K. Kapri, was arrested in Miami back in May and pleaded guilty to the charges in August.

Kodak was found guilty of lying while trying to purchase firearms on two separate occasions, indicating on paperwork “that he was not under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison him for more than one year,” reports the Miami Herald.

The maximum sentence he could have received for the charges he faced was 10 years.

“I’m sorry for the actions that led me to where I’m standing,” said Black, following the sentence. “I do take full responsibility for my mishap.”

Kodak has been incarcerated in a federal detention centre in Miami since his arrest. A federal judge previously denied the rapper’s request for bond due to his existing criminal record, describing him as “a danger to the community”.

He had been previously indicted on sexual assault charges in South Carolina in 2016 and was out on bond at the time of his arrest in Miami. Kodak was also arrested in mid-April at the US-Canada border for possession of marijuana and a firearm.

The rapper’s last album, ‘Dying To Live’, was released back in December.