Kodak Black offers to pay tuition fees for children of murdered FBI agents

Kodak Black has offered to pay the college tuition fees for the children of two FBI agents who were murdered last week (February 1).

The agents were shot and killed by Florida man David Lee Huber when they served him with a search warrant in connection with a child pornography case. When they arrived at his home, Huber began shooting, wounding three more officers before he was shot and killed by the authorities.

Now, Black is offering to help out the families of Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger in the wake of their deaths. Schwartzenberger is survived by two children aged nine and four, while Alfin had a three-year-old.

In a video shared on Twitter, the rapper is seen standing next to his lawyer Bradford Cohen, who tells a small crowd: “He’s always rised to the top in terms of any kind of charity, any kind of giving.

2 FBI agents were killed in Broward County & Kodak Black says he will pay for their kids tuition pic.twitter.com/Bu5R2Km9KB — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) February 6, 2021

“In fact today there was two fallen FBI agents in Broward County that had three children. We actually sent a letter over to the FBI Director in Miami that Kodak is offering to pay for all three kids’ tuitions going forward.” Watch the video above now.

Black was released from prison last month after being granted a presidential pardon by Donald Trump. He was serving a 46-month sentence for federal weapons charges.

He referenced the pardon on a song called ‘Last Day In’ immediately after his release and, later, discussed his post-prison lifestyle on a track called ‘Every Balmain’.

“Feel like the feds be watchin’ me everywhere I go, I’m paranoid,” he rapped on the song, before referencing a reported sighting of the rapper at a Super Bowl party: “Still keep a .9 millimetre on me/ All my fingers got Super Bowl rings.”