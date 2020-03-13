Kodak Black pleads guilty to gun possession charge

Kodak Black has pleaded guilty after being hit with another gun charge.

The rapper has admitted to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon as he attempted to travel into the United States from Canada in April 2019.

Black was arrested, along with three other men, after authorities found four handguns and marijuana inside the vehicle he was occupying.

According to WKBW Buffalo, Kodak faces a sentence of two-to-seven years in prison that will be served concurrently with his federal weapons sentence from last year.

He is set to return to court for sentencing on March 24.

This follows the rapper receiving a 46-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges last November. The maximum sentence he could have received for those charges was 10 years.

Black was found guilty of lying while trying to purchase firearms on two separate occasions, indicating on paperwork “that he was not under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison him for more than one year.”

Days later he was hit with two more felony gun charges. One charge stems from a gun purchased in January, while the other is linked to a gun found on him when he was arrested in Miami in May.

Black remains in federal custody. He is also still facing trial in South Carolina on allegations he raped a high school student in South Carolina.