Kodak Black pleads guilty to federal weapons charges

According to reports, the rapper could be looking at a jail sentence of up to eight years

Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges in the US.

The South Florida rapper, real name Bill K. Kapri, was arrested in Miami back in May and faced charges which included providing false information on federal forms in order to purchase firearms. According to AP, prosecutors are alleging that a weapon purchased by the rapper was later found at the scene of a shooting in South Florida.

Kodak has been incarcerated in a federal detention centre in Miami since his arrest three months ago. A federal judge denied the rapper’s request for bond due to his existing criminal record, describing him as “a danger to the community”.

After initially pleading not guilty to the charges, Kodak has today (August 22) changed his plea to guilty during a hearing in Miami, CBS Miami reports.

It’s now being reported that the rapper could face a sentence of up to eight years in prison, with his sentencing expected to take place in November.

Kodak has faced numerous legal troubles over the years, and, according to reports, the rapper is also currently facing drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

The rapper’s last album, ‘Dying To Live’, was released back in December.