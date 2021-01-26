Kodak Black’s lawyer clarifies deletion of tweet promising to donate $1million to charity

Kodak Black‘s lawyer Bradford Cohen says the rapper’s tweet promising $1 million to charity for a presidential pardon was deleted for legal reasons, not because of a lack of intention.

Black’s 46-month prison sentence for federal weapons charges was commuted last week by former US President Donald Trump. The rapper and his team had long appealed to Trump for his release, making the now-deleted tweet on November 27: “If The President Them Free Me , I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything”.

Cohen took to Instagram today to say he had advised Black to delete the tweet, because “a statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate”.

“I didn’t think I had to address this because its a non story. But due to a slow news day @tmz_tv wishes to address a tweet that was sent out from @kodakblack Twitter 2 months ago and deleted within a day or 2 of posting at my direction,” Cohen wrote alongside a picture of Black.

“kodak has always given charity his whole career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything, some think this is a story. It isn’t.”

Cohen continued, pointing to the philanthropic work Black had already done since his release.

“Instead of harping on a young black man and how much charity he does, why don’t we take a look at the amount of charity the writers of these articles do,” Cohen said.

“last week Kodak pledged 100k to setting up a scholarship fund in the name of Meadow Pollack, the week before he donated 50k to barstool fund to help small businesses. That’s 150k and he’s been out 5 days.”

Read the full post below:

Black referenced Trump commuting his prison sentence in new song ‘Last Day In’, released over the weekend. He also thanked the outgoing President on Twitter after his sentence was commuted, saying: “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

“It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

While Black is no longer in prison, he is still facing a first-degree criminal sexual misconduct charge in South Carolina for the alleged rape of an eighteen-year old woman in 2016.