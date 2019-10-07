Kojey Radical announces ‘Cashmere Tears’ UK tour

Kojey hits the road...

Kojey Radical has announced his biggest tour to date, in support of debut album ‘Cashmere Tears‘.

The London rapper, who is currently on the road with Kano, will head out on his own dates in March and April 2020.

Kicking off at Leeds’ Belgrave Music Hall on March 26, it will conclude a week later with his biggest show to date at London’s Roundhouse. Check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here from October 11 at 10am.

MARCH 2020

26 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

27 – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

28 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

31 – Gorilla, Manchester

APRIL 2020

1 – Thekla, Bristol

2 – Roundhouse, London

It comes after ‘Cashmere Tears’ scored the full five stars in an effusive review from NME.

Describing the record as “an extraordinary tale of turmoil, love – and funk”, our review stated: “With this new project, east Londoner rapper Kojey Radical proves to be one of this generation’s most stunning storytellers. He’s often described as a ‘renaissance man’, and Kojey’s words often set him apart from other competitors; there’s a reason his first EP, 2016’s ’23Winters’, debuted at #3 on the UK rap and hip-hop charts.

“Having stepped into 2019 strong with a sold-out headline show and Pusha T cosign under his belt, he has now released an effortless-sounding 10-track EP. ‘Cashmere Tears’ is a tale of deeply emotional tales of everyday life.”