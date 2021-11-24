Kojey Radical announces details of debut album ‘Reasons To Smile’

Kojey Radical has announced details of his long-awaited debut album – get all the details on ‘Reasons To Smile’ below.
The new record will land on March 4 next year via Asylum/Atlantic, and follows the recent release of a pair of new singles, ‘2FS’ and ‘WOOHAA’.
Speaking of the album, which features guest spots from Tiana Major9, Kelis, Wretch 32 and more, Kojey Radical said: “This is the first time I’ve done it to the scale and ambition of what I speak. Previously it’s been ‘I’m warming, I’m warming, I’;m warming up’. But I’m warm now – put me in the game.”
See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Reasons To Smile’ below:
1. ‘Reason to Smile’ ft. Tiana Major9
2. ‘Together’
3. ‘Nappy’
4. ‘Silk’ ft. Masego
5. ‘Pressure’ ft. Shaé Universe
6. ‘Born Feat Cash’
7. ‘Pusher Man’
8. ‘Talkin’ ft Kelis & Tiana Major9
9. ‘War Outside’ ft. Lex Amor
10. ‘Payback’ ft. Knucks
11. ‘Fubu’
12. ‘Beautiful’ ft. Shakka & Wretch 32
13. ‘Anywhere’ ft. Ego Ella May
14. ‘Solo’ ft. Rexx Life Raj
15. ‘Gangsta’
Alongside the news of the album, Kojey Radical has also detailed a tour of instore performances and signings set to begin on the album’s release day (March 4) and run for the following week.
See the details below, and pre-order ‘Reasons To Smile’ to access tickets here.
MARCH 2022
4 – London, Rough Trade East (instore performance and signing)
5 – Kingston, Pryzm (Banquet Records outstore performance and signing)
7 – Bournemouth, Vinilo (performance)
8 – Brighton, Resident (instore performance and signing)
9 – Manchester, HMV (signing)
9 – Leeds, Crash (performance)
10 – Birmingham, HMV (signing)