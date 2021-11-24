Kojey Radical announces details of debut album ‘Reasons To Smile’

Kojey Radical has announced details of his long-awaited debut album – get all the details on ‘Reasons To Smile’ below.

The new record will land on March 4 next year via Asylum/Atlantic, and follows the recent release of a pair of new singles, ‘2FS’ and ‘WOOHAA’.

Speaking of the album, which features guest spots from Tiana Major9, Kelis, Wretch 32 and more, Kojey Radical said: “This is the first time I’ve done it to the scale and ambition of what I speak. Previously it’s been ‘I’m warming, I’m warming, I’;m warming up’. But I’m warm now – put me in the game.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Reasons To Smile’ below:

1. ‘Reason to Smile’ ft. Tiana Major9

2. ‘Together’

3. ‘Nappy’

4. ‘Silk’ ft. Masego

5. ‘Pressure’ ft. Shaé Universe

6. ‘Born Feat Cash’

7. ‘Pusher Man’

8. ‘Talkin’ ft Kelis & Tiana Major9

9. ‘War Outside’ ft. Lex Amor

10. ‘Payback’ ft. Knucks

11. ‘Fubu’

12. ‘Beautiful’ ft. Shakka & Wretch 32

13. ‘Anywhere’ ft. Ego Ella May

14. ‘Solo’ ft. Rexx Life Raj

15. ‘Gangsta’

Alongside the news of the album, Kojey Radical has also detailed a tour of instore performances and signings set to begin on the album’s release day (March 4) and run for the following week.

See the details below, and pre-order ‘Reasons To Smile’ to access tickets here.

MARCH 2022

4 – London, Rough Trade East (instore performance and signing)

5 – Kingston, Pryzm (Banquet Records outstore performance and signing)

7 – Bournemouth, Vinilo (performance)

8 – Brighton, Resident (instore performance and signing)

9 – Manchester, HMV (signing)

9 – Leeds, Crash (performance)

10 – Birmingham, HMV (signing)