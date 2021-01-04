Kojey Radical celebrates birthday with new track ’28 & Sublime’

Kojey Radical has shared a new track called ’28 & Sublime’ to celebrate his 28th birthday – listen below.

The track, produced by AJ Jones, marks the rapper’s first release of 2021 following last year’s ‘Progression Freestyle’ series.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic Radical stayed busy in 2020 by releasing a number of songs, including his collaborations with Che Lingo (‘Dark Days’), Mereba (‘Same Boat’) and Jarreau Vandal (‘Nothing Nice’).

The East London artist, who released ‘Cashmere Tears’ in 2019, also appeared in Nines’ Crop Circle 2 film, featured on Mick Jenkins‘ ‘Snakes’, and released his ‘Proud Of You’ song back in April.

Watch the Marta Strauss-directed video for ’28 & Sublime’ below:

Last summer, Kojey discussed the death of George Floyd and more in a wide-ranging new interview with fellow rapper Rodney P.

Floyd, 46, was an African American man who was killed in Minneapolis last May following an altercation with police. The incident led to widespread protests.

Asked what he felt when he heard of Floyd’s death, he said: “I can’t lie, it did feel like a big punch that I wasn’t expecting, to the point where you question whether you’re next. But you know it’s not the case, because you’re still existing. You reach a balance: OK, it’s calm.

“Then yesterday somebody else in Atlanta got shot by the police and you brace yourself for another two weeks. I always question what this does to black people in terms of post-traumatic stress.”

In a five-star review of ‘Cashmere Tears’, NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “With this new project, East Londoner rapper Kojey Radical proves to be one of this generation’s most stunning storytellers.”