Kojey Radical discusses George Floyd death: “You question whether you’re next”

Kojey Radical has discussed the death of George Floyd and more in a wide-ranging new interview.

Floyd, 46, was an African American man who died in Minneapolis last month (May 25) following an altercation with police. The incident has since led to widespread protests.

Speaking to rapper Rodney P in a new interview for The Guardian, Radical discussed the Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place following Floyd’s death, and his hopes for the future.

Asked what he felt when he heard of Floyd’s death, he said: “I can’t lie, it did feel like a big punch that I wasn’t expecting, to the point where you question whether you’re next. But you know it’s not the case, because you’re still existing. You reach a balance: OK, it’s calm.

“Then yesterday somebody else in Atlanta got shot by the police and you brace yourself for another two weeks. I always question what this does to black people in terms of post-traumatic stress.”

Going on to discuss the high-profile removal of a statue of slave owner Edward Colston in Bristol by protestors this month, Radical said: “You’re not going to fool me by taking them down or leaving them up.

“I don’t care, I’ve walked past them my whole life. I know that, for them to even get a statue, it wasn’t for no humanitarian things. That man had a statue because he put Ps [money] down on Bristol, so they say: give that man a statue.”

Earlier this month, Kojey Radical shared an uplifting new single called ‘Same Boat’, which followed a poignant hour-long visual for his previous song ‘Proud Of You’ shared back in May and released as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.