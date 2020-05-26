Watch Kojey Radical’s poignant film for his moving single ‘Proud Of You’

Kojey Radical has shared the poignant hour-long visuals for his moving single ‘Proud Of You’ — check out the film below.

Initially released as a single last month, the accompanying video for ‘Proud Of You’ dropped on Friday (May 22) as part of Mental Health Awareness Week. It’s also a collaboration with Rizzle Kicks‘ Jordan Stephens and the global mental health movement he founded, #IAMWHOLE.

The video is described as “an acutely personal and poignant film” which features over 100 submissions from members of Kojey’s local community, which came in after the east London rapper asked people to get involved in the #ImSoImSoProud challenge.

“Bringing people together and creating a piece which shows unity and love was more then I could ask for for this,” Kojey told NME about the video, which you can see below. “Joining forces with #IAMWHOLE to launch it just made perfect sense because there is so much to be proud of and it’s easy to forget that.”

Stephens told NME of the ‘Proud Of You’ visuals: “The collaboration was an emotional one for me. I’m a big fan of Kojey. His live show’s one of the best I’ve seen.

“He is strong and open. He’s fucking inspiring and I’m so happy that we’ve connected.”

You can find out more about the #IAMWHOLE campaign here.

Kojey Radical will set out on a UK tour in December, the dates of which you can see below.

December 2020

10 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

11 – Gorilla, Manchester

12 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

13 – SWG3, Glasgow

15 – Thekla, Bristol

16 – Roundhouse, London