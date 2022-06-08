KOKO Electronic announces line-up for summer series of events

London’s KOKO have announced the line-up for their new KOKO Electronic series of events.

The venue, which recently re-opened after three years of restoration and redevelopment, initially shut in 2019 for a planned one-year refurbishment. But plans changed when a fire broke out in January 2020, while the coronavirus pandemic and “colossal water damage” also held up progress.

Arcade Fire played the first gig back at the newly renovated Camden venue on April 29, before Luciano headlined the first KOKO Electronic night the following evening.

Taking place on Friday and Saturday nights, KOKO Electronic aims to bring the most exciting, internationally renowned electronic music artists to the venue, with the new club set up featuring DJs playing in the round.

So far, the likes of Jayda G, Floorplan, Optimo, Jaguar, Mall Grab and Honey Dijon have appeared as part of the series. Skream is currently hosting his four week residency ‘Skreamizm’, which returns on June 11 with INVT, DJ Q, Yung Singh and more.

KOKO Electronic’s ‘Summer Season’ takes over the venue on weekends from June to September, 10pm to 5am. The first night in the series is this Friday (June 10), with Helena Hauff headlining alongside Batu, Crystallmess, Lee Gamble and Pandora’s Jukebox.

Other highlights in the schedule include a UK and South Africa special, featuring Mr JazziQ, Uncle Waffles and DJ Lag with Novelist, Moses Boyd, Scratchclart and Charrise C.

On August 5, Benji B is joined by Coventry rapper Pa Salieu, while The Street’s frontman Mike Skinner takes over Carnival weekend (August 26) with Todd Edwards, Girls Can’t Sync and Sicaria Sound. See the full schedule below and find tickets here.

Speaking to NME in May, the venue’s head of music Nick Lewis said: “Fans watching a show at KOKO always felt the grandeur of the theatre, but when we re-open I think it’s going to be an even richer experience.”

He continued: “We’ve vastly improved the sound and lighting, added high spec viewing screens on the top floor, put in more bars to get a (good) drink, and with live streaming integrated throughout, we will be producing hybrid events for those who can’t make the gig in-person. But most importantly, I’m proud of our eclectic opening music programme and I hope NME readers approve of it too!”

KOKO Electronic Summer Series:

JUNE

10 – Helena Hauff, Batu, Crystallmess, Lee Gamble, Pandora’s Jukebox

11 – Skream b2b INV, DJ Q b2b Yung Singh, Plastician b2b Riz La Teef, Eliza Rose, Emerald (garage set)

17 – Acid Arab, Mehmet Aslan, Dar Disku, Greentea Selecta

18 – Skream, Prospa, Matisa, Amy Dabbs

24 – Sven Vath, Cici

25 – Skream b2b Mala



JULY

1 – Dimitri From Paris, Normal Jay, Girls Of The Internet

2 – Todd Terje, Young Marco, Lone (live), Vale Budino

8 – PAWSA b2b Dennis Cruz

9 – Maceo Plex, Solar

15 – Gilles Peterson & friends

16 – KiNK (live), Roman Flugel, Eclair Fifi

22 – Romare, Joe Armon-Jones, Zakia

23 – Enzo Siragusa, Praslea

29 – Mr JazziQ, Uncle Waffles, DJ Lag + Novelist, Moses Boyd (DJ Set), Scratchclart, Charisse C, Curated by Joe Howard

30 – Glenn Underground, Skatebård

AUGUST

5 – Deviation: Benji B, Pa Salieu, Lil Silva, Charisse C, La Creole

6 – Lil’ Louis, Sweely, Leo Pol (live)

26 – Mike Skinner, Todd Edwards, Girls Can’t Sync, Sicaria Sound