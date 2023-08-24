STAYC, Dreamcatcher and more to perform at ‘Korea On Stage in London’

K-pop groups STAYC, Dreamcatcher and more will perform at ‘Korea On Stage in London’, which will take place this November.

Concert organiser MyMusicTaste has announced the first line-up for its upcoming ‘Korea On Stage in London’ event, which will take place in London on November 8.

The first slate of artists revealed include K-pop girl groups STAYC and Dreamcatcher, boyband P1Harmony, South Korean indie rock duo Jannabi and Yageum Yageum.

[KOREA ON STAGE IN LONDON🎤] We’re excited to share our first lineup announcement for KOREA ON STAGE IN LONDON!📢 🌟P1HARMONY

🌟STAYC

🌟DREAMCATCHER

🌟JANNABI

🌟Yageum Yageum Let’s be together in LONDON on Nov 8!💖#MyMusicTaste #MMT #KOREA_ON_STAGE pic.twitter.com/htHDKJdsZw — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) August 23, 2023

According to MyMusicTaste, ‘Korea On Stage in London’ is being held “in celebration of 140 years of UK-Korea relations”, in partnership with South Korean television network KBS.

The upcoming concert will take place on November 8 at the OVO Arena Wembly in London. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information on tickets, line-up and more.

[KOREA ON STAGE IN LONDON🎤] KOREA ON STAGE IN LONDON is coming to you!🚀

Make some unforgettable K-Music memories with us in London!❤️‍🔥 📅Nov 8, 2023

📍OVO Arena Wembley, London Stay tuned for more info!🔍#MyMusicTaste #MMT #KOREA_ON_STAGE pic.twitter.com/7UEkcTgX7k — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) August 16, 2023

Last week, STAYC made their return with the single ‘Bubble’, from their third mini-album ‘Teenfresh’. It’s the girl group’s second release of the year, following their February single album ‘Teddy Bear’.

The girl group are also set to go on a world tour in support of their new mini-album. Their 2023 and 2024 ‘Teenfresh’ world tour wll kick off this September in Seoul, before heading to the US and Asia.

According to the poster for STAYC’s 2023 and 2024 ‘Teenfresh’ world tour, the girl group are set to announce more dates in the future. Click here for the latest information.

Meanwhile, Dreamcatcher are set to tour the US and Canada in September. The five-date ‘Apocalypse: From Us’ tour will feature shows in Montreal, Nashville, Orland and more. Find out how you can get your hands on tickets here.