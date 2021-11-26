Korean BTS fans split on having to go overseas to watch the boyband live in concert

Korean fans of K-pop sensation BTS are reportedly divided on having to travel overseas just to watch the boyband perform live.

The popular septet are set to hold the first two dates of their in-person ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert over the coming weekend in Los Angeles, with two more performances on December 1 and 2. The shows will be BTS’ first live concerts in two years, since their 2019 ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour.

At the time of the concerts’ announcement, Big Hit Music said that “holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 is not easy” and had decided on the US after “taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration”.

“It is [with] our deepest regret that we are unable to hold more concerts in more areas,” it added. “We will do our best to put on additional concerts for not only Korean fans but fans from all around the world who have been patiently waiting for a long time.”

According to a new Reuters report, Korean fans are divided over the need to travel overseas just to catch the boyband live in concert. One fan, YouTuber Kim Ji-eun, said that she had to engage in a “nightly click war” just to secure tickets, but also dubbed the forthcoming shows as a “historic event”.

“I’m just so happy and excited to meet BTS and other fans, and share our energy and hearts hoping for an end to the pandemic,” she added.

On the other hand, Seoul-based fan Emily Seo said that she is “sad” that there would be “fewer chances for me to see them here [in Korea]”, while noting that “it’s great BTS is enjoying global attention and making a big name”.

“It’s a shame for me being unable to go, especially as I had just become a fan right after the pandemic hit,” Seo added.

In other BTS news, member V is set to contribute a song to the soundtrack of upcoming K-drama Our Beloved Summer. The as-yet-unnamed track will be produced by music director Nam Hye-seung, who has previously worked on the original soundtracks of hits such as Goblin (2016), It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) and Crash Landing On You (2019).