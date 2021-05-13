Koreless has shared two new tracks called ‘Black Rainbow’ and ‘Moonlight’ – you can listen to them below.

The pair of songs mark the Welsh electronic artist/producer’s first material in five years, following the singles ‘TT’ and ‘Love’ back in 2015. Writing on Twitter, he said his return had been “a long time coming”.

The glitchy ‘Black Rainbow’ is accompanied by an official video which was filmed in North Wales, directed by Alex Turvey and Lewis Roberts.

‘Moonlight’, meanwhile, evolves slowly over its six-minute duration, and was inspired by an interlude of the same name by the 20th century composer Benjamin Britten. It’s described as “a blended work of spectral, fizzing horns that meld together both centuries in a seamless fashion”.

“There’s a crushing inevitability lurking in Ben Britten’s music that I wanted to try to understand and expose,” explained Koreless (real name Lewis Roberts).

this has been a long time coming here is a new record of mine, black rainbow + moonlight 10” avail now on boomkat, bandcamp + web store full digi release +++ more next week@young_ pic.twitter.com/jxyyr6qzoX — lewis (@Koreless) May 7, 2021

A 10″ vinyl edition of the double release is available to order now via Young, with ‘Black Rainbow’ and ‘Moonlight’ appearing on the A and B-side respectively – purchase your copy here. You can also buy a digital version from Bandcamp.

Koreless contributed to Perfume Genius’ remix album ‘Immediately’, which reimagined track’s from 2020’s ‘Set My Heart on Fire Immediately’, earlier this year. Appearing on the tracklist alongside the likes of A.G. Cook, Jenny Hval, he took on the song ‘Some Dream’.