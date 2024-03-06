KoRn announce 30th anniversary stadium show with Evanescence, Gojira, Scars On Broadway and more

KoRn have announced a 30th-anniversary stadium show with Evanescence, Gojira, Scars On Broadway and more joining them.

The nu-metal icons will be celebrating three decades of their self-titled debut album at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on Saturday, October 5. Evanescence, Gojira, Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox, Vended and Daron Malakian will serve as support for the show.

General ticket sales will commence on Friday, March 8 at 10am PT (1pm ET / 6pm GMT). Visit here to purchase tickets.

“Reflecting on 30 years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we’ve experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans,” says frontman Jonathan Davis (per Kerrang!).

He continued: “It’s humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it’s been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that’s made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together.”

Released in 1994, KoRn’s debut LP has been considered as the album that established nu-metal as a genre. Upon its release, ‘KoRn’ landed the 72nd spot on the US Billboard 200 Chart as well as the Number One spot on the US Billboard Heatseakers Album chart and Number Five on the US Billboard Top Catalogue Album chart.

KoRn will be making their way to the UK this summer for a handful of festival dates and their biggest-ever headline show at London’s Gunnersbury Park. Check out the dates below and visit here to purchase tickets.

KoRn 2024 UK live dates are:

August

8 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

9 – Halifax Live At The Piece Hall

11 – London Gunnersbury Park

Earlier this year, Davis opened up on the band’s track ‘A.D.I.D.A.S.’ and reflected on the song’s “immature” meaning.

“It was just a dumb song,” he said. “It’s just like, it was nothing. I think I started with the riff, we were doing it… it was the second record and we wrote the song and I remember the acronym for it was ‘All Day I Dream About Sex.’

KoRn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch recently announced his partnership in the opening of a mental health treatment centre.

The guitarist launched Atlantic Behavioral Health, a treatment centre which provides intensive outpatient treatments in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Its focuses include addressing anxiety, depression, and various mental health disorders.

New music from KoRn will be arriving this year, according to Welch. The band’s last album, ‘Requiem’, came out in February 2022, and around the time of its release, Davis revealed they had already begun working on its follow-up.

Head then shared more of an insight in his appearance on Joe Rogan’s The Joe Kingdom Perspective.

He didn’t go into particular detail about how the band’s 15th album might sound or how it might be released, but confirmed it would be happening nonetheless. “Yeah, new music coming out next year. I don’t know, we’re just kind of in hiding right now, just doing our own thing,” [via Loudwire].