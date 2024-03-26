KoRn announce huge 2024 North American tour with Gojira and Spiritbox

KoRn have announced a massive 2024 North American tour with special guests Gojira and Spiritbox – see all details below.

The nu metal giants have now shared details of a North American tour, which is set to kick off in September this year. KoRn will travel through states such as Florida, Illinois, California and Texas, before wrapping up in Minnesota. Spiritbox and Gojira will be joining them throughout the entire tour.

The tour will also see them head off to LA for their sold out 30th anniversary debut album show. KoRn will once again be joined by Spiritbox and Gojira, with additional appearances from Evanescence, Scars On Broadway, Vended and Daron Malakian.

Advertisement

Presale tickets are available through Citi here, and will close on Thursday (March 28) at 10pm local time. General tickets will go on sale here at 10am local time on Friday (March 29). See all dates below:

KoRn will tour:

SEPTEMBER 2024

12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

OCTOBER 2024

2 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

5 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre>

18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

KoRn will also be touring in the UK this summer, including their biggest show in the country at Gunnersbury Park. They will be joined by Spiritbox, Denzel Curry, Wargasm, and Loathe on August 11.

The band will also play Scarborough Open Air Theatre Thursday on August 8, and then Live at The Piece Hall series in Halifax the following day. Get all tickets to the UK shows here.

Advertisement

New music from KoRn will be arriving this year, according to guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch. The band last released their record ‘Requiem’ in February 2022, which NME gave four stars: “It would be a push to call this Korn’s first ‘happy’ album. More accurately, ‘Requiem’ has brought something new to a discography that, until now, has been an exploration of human suffering. It’s led to the band’s most nuanced record to date.”