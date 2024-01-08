KoRn announce huge summer 2024 UK shows in London, Scarborough and Halifax

KoRn have announced a trio of huge summer 2024 UK shows, including their biggest UK gig to date in London.

The band will play the capital’s Gunnersbury Park in August alongside gigs in Scarborough and Halifax.

The short run of dates will begin at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre Thursday, August 8, before they play the Live at The Piece Hall series in Halifax the following day. On Sunday, August 11, they will then play a huge outdoor London gig with Denzel Curry, Wargasm, Spiritbox and Loathe.

Discussing the London gig, the biggest UK show of the band’s career, vocalist Jonathan Davis said: “We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting. It’s been seven years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists: Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm, and Loathe.”

Tickets for all three gigs will go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday, January 12. You can buy your tickets here.

New music from KoRn will be arriving this year, according to guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch. The band’s last album, ‘Requiem’, came out in February 2022, and around the time of its release, Davis revealed they had already begun working on its follow-up.

Head then shared more of an insight in his appearance on Joe Rogan’s The Joe Kingdom Perspective.

He didn’t go into particular detail about how the band’s 15th album might sound or how it might be released, but confirmed it would be happening nonetheless. “Yeah, new music coming out next year. I don’t know, we’re just kind of in hiding right now, just doing our own thing,” [via Loudwire].