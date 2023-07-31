KoRn are finally partnering with Adidas for sneakers collab

KoRn are finally partnering with Adidas for a collaboration this year, after years of the nu-metal band sporting the brand’s clothing.

News of a partnership was shared by KicksFinder on social media back in February of this year, but it’s now been verified according to an internal Adidas document viewed by Complex.

The Korn x Adidas collab will include two pairs of sneakers – the Campus 00s and the Supermodified – along with seven pieces of apparel, as per the document. The Korn x Adidas Campus 00s will cost $130 (£101), while the Korn x Adidas Supermodified will retail for $140 (£108).

The shoes will reportedly feature the band’s logo on the tongue, along with guitar pick keychains and art from Korn’s 1996 album ‘Life Is Peachy’ on the insoles.

Details of Korn's upcoming collaboration with Adidas leaked in internal document. Collection will involve new Campus 80s, Supermodified designs. (2023) pic.twitter.com/jawgkD07y0 — crazy ass moments in nu metal history (@numetal_moment) June 22, 2023

The collab is also set to include two T-shirts, a black and white KoRn logo hoodie, one black and white tracksuit, and one purple tracksuit with sequinned trousers. The KoRN x Adidas collection is set to drop in October this year.

KoRn band members often wore Adidas clothing in the 1990s, including frontman Jonathan Davis who wore full striped tracksuits on stage and in promotional pictures.

In 1997, the band released the song ‘A.D.I.D.A.S.’, appearing to play on the myth that the brand name stands for “all day I dream about sex”.

In a 2021 interview with Kerrang!, Davis said his affinity for sportswear was “about breaking the mould”. “It was about smashing down walls and embracing all kinds of different music styles and musical cultures. It was about going against everything that metal was supposed to be.”

The frontman also explained that, despite being given some free merch by the brand, it was reportedly not open to a commercial deal.

They worked with rivals Puma instead. “We switched to Puma because they told us they’d put us in a commercial and give us a little money to wear their shit,” Davis said. “We were just like, ’Fuck yeah! That’s more than adidas ever did for us!’ It wasn’t a sell-out thing. It was about respect.”

Earlier this year, KoRn surprised fans by releasing new EP, ‘Requiem Mass’. It came almost a year to the day that band released their last album ‘Reqiuem‘.

In a four-star review of ‘Reqiuem’, NME wrote that the “nu-metal veterans’ ‘happy’ album is still dark as fuck”. It added: “2019’s ‘The Nothing‘ found frontman Jonathan Davis crushed by grief. The follow-up adds a tentative touch of hope to the band’s discography.”