Korn are releasing their first ever collection of NFTs

Korn have announced their first ever collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The metal band are the latest musicians to delve into the popular digital market, with the band teaming up with the Mexico-based graphic designer and 3D artist Dreamonaut for the ‘Monuments’ collection.

Korn’s NFTs include four unique audio-visual assets “that celebrate the band’s impact on rock and metal music around the world through Dreamonaut’s digital surrealist style”.

Advertisement

“This collection is an introspection of emotions and thoughts through surreal scenes that represent the condition of feeling imprisoned or tied to ideas, times, people or even different situations and phases in people’s lives. A constant battle with inner demons and the final liberation of the self” an official description reads.

“With visuals inspired by Korn’s early days, as well as their more recent work, this collection celebrates the evolution and great musical contribution the band has brought to rock and metal music all over the world.”

The collection is also said to be carbon neutral, with the NFTs being offset using Aerial – “a sustainability platform that calculates the carbon emissions based on associated energy use”.

In a statement, Korn said of their collection: “Like the birth of the Internet, Korn believes the crypto industry will continue to impact the future of commerce. Just like the internet has stood the test of time, the crypto industry seems to be following in its footsteps, and we are honoured to collaborate with the incredibly talented Dreamonaut on our first NFT collection, ‘Monuments.’”

Korn’s NFT collection will be available to purchase on Thursday (July 15) at 3:30 PM PST (11:30pm UK time) on MakersPlace.

Advertisement

Korn announced this week that Suicidal Tendencies bassist Roberto ‘Ra’ Díaz will be filling in for Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu throughout their forthcoming summer tour.