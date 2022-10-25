Korn bassist Fieldy clarifies “bad habits” that led to hiatus from band, says he’s the “happiest I’ve ever been”

Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu has provided fans with an update regarding his touring hiatus from the nu metal band.

In mid-2021, Fieldy told fans he would not be appearing on Korn’s upcoming tour, explaining that for the past six years, he had been “dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me”.

He went on to say it had “been suggested” that he “take some time off to heal”, and that he was going to respect that request. “Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band,” he added. “I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place.”

On Friday (October 21), Fieldy shared a video to his Instagram providing some clarity on the “bad habits” that he referred to in his statement last year. “Things are great. I’m having a blast. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” Fieldy says in the video.

“I still am exactly where I was my whole life,” he continued. “Sometimes I don’t have any bad habits. Sometimes I have bad habits. But to clarify, when I made the statement about my bad habits, they weren’t drugs. It’s just, at the end of the day, and I don’t condone this, but when I’m done with all my responsibilities, I have a Bud Light or whatever. As many as I want, to tell you the truth. I’m a grown man.”

Fieldy continued: “But I know I got to get up at five in the morning because I’m responsible and I got a job to do, and I got people that love me, and I got people that depend on me. So, I’m going to be there for them, no matter what.” Later in the video, he added: “To clarify habits, I’ve never tried cocaine. I’ve never tried heroin. I drink Bud Light, man.”

Elsewhere in the video, the bassist assured fans there was no bad blood between himself and the other members of Korn. “We have no beef. I’ve got no problem with those guys. You guys should support them. They’re ripping right now. They just got off tour. They’re killing it,” he said.

“I’m always going to be Fiedly from Korn, for the rest of my life, because that’s part of my legacy. Those are my homies. Those are my brothers, man. We’re just in different places right now. We’re not even mad at each other. We’re all cool.”

Since Fieldy’s hiatus from Korn, the band have been touring with Suicidal Tendencies’ Ra Díaz. Though not touring with the band, Fieldy did record bass guitar for Korn’s most recent album, ‘Requiem’, which arrived in February of this year.

Earlier this year, while speaking to NME, Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch elaborated on the band’s current relationship with Fieldy. “Originally we were saying, ‘Just take the year off and we’ll talk in 2022,” he said. “Now we’re starting those conversations, so we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve heard he’s just having a good time at home with his family and that’s healing, you know how healing family can be,” Head added. “I bet you he’s just loving it being with his kids every day.”