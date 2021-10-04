A new book that details every song KoRn have ever written is released in the UK next month.

Korn: Every Album, Every Song by British author Matt Karpe promises a deep-dive into the lyrics, song compositions and stories behind each and every track ever penned by the US nu-metal band. It includes B-sides, standalone singles, unreleased material, and songs that have only ever featured on film and gaming soundtracks.

The book, which is released in the UK on November 25 and the rest of the world on January 28, 2022, will also chronicle the band’s history via the song profiles.

It opens with a dissection of KoRn’s ‘Neidermayer’s Mind’ demo from 1993 and stretches up to songs from the band’s latest album, ‘The Nothing‘, which was released in 2019.

Songs from their 13 studio albums are analysed, from KoRn’s 1994 self-titled debut to their breakthrough LP ‘Follow The Leader’ (1998) as well as 2003’s ‘Take A Look In The Mirror’ and 2011’s ‘The Path Of Totality’.

It’s the fourth book by music journalist and author Karpe, who also released the book Nu Metal: A Definitive Guide earlier in 2021. His nu-metal guide documents the genre and movement and features exclusive interviews with members of bands including Coal Chamber, Staind and Taproot.

In other KoRn news, last month it was revealed that the band’s rhythm guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer had tested positive for COVID and wouldn’t be playing the band’s forthcoming shows.

It followed frontman Jonathan Davis contracting the disease earlier in August, which left him with Covid “after effects” that required him to perform sitting down.