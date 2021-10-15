Korn drummer becomes band’s third member to test positive for COVID-19

Korn have had another member of the group test positive for COVID-19.

The group have had three separate members test positive for COVID-19, the latest being drummer Ray Luzier.

Yesterday (October 14), Korn informed fans that Luzier had tested positive. They wrote: “Unfortunately, Ray has tested positive for COVID, and he will not be playing the next three shows in Vegas, Fresno, and Oakland. Korn will be continuing on as scheduled despite these circumstances.”

The group also announced that Fever 333 drummer, Aric Improta, would be temporarily filling in for Luzier on the groups’ upcoming scheduled shows. You can see their post here:

Back in August, singer Jonathan Davis contracted the virus, which forced the group to postpone a number of shows on the tour.

Soon after that, guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer also tested positive. The group continued touring after replacing him temporarily with J.R. Bareis of fellow Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch’s side project, Love and Death.

Frontman Davis was still “struggling with COVID after-effects”, according to guitarist Welch, some time after contracting the virus.

“He’s physically weak and having a mental battle. And any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him – prayers, all of it,” the guitarist said.

He added: “We have shows coming up, so all of you guys, check the dates. Whatever show you’re going to, throw him some love and energy, man – he needs you more than ever.”

In other news, a new book that details every song Korn have ever written is released in the UK next month.

Korn: Every Album, Every Song by British author Matt Karpe promises a deep-dive into the lyrics, song compositions and stories behind each and every track ever penned by the US nu-metal band. It includes B-sides, standalone singles, unreleased material, and songs that have only ever featured on film and gaming soundtracks.