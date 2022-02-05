Korn, Evanescence and more to play festival at prison made famous by ‘The Shawshank Redemption’

The line-up for the 2022 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has been announced, with Korn, Evanescence, Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin set to headline.

The three day event will take place from July 15-17 at the Ohio State Reformatory, an old prison that was made famous in the film The Shawshank Redemption.

Other acts appearing at the event include Lamb of God, Papa Roach, Three Days Grace, Seether, Code Orange, Sleeping With Sirens, Lacuna Coil and more. See the full list of names below.

Korn and Papa Roach are scheduled for the first night (July 15), Breaking Benjamin and Evanescence will headline night two (July 16), and Disturbed and Lamb of God will close the festival (July 17).

INKMATES, YOUR 2022 LINEUP IS HERE🤘 Weekend Passes, Single Day Passes, Camping and Hotel Packages are ON SALE NOW! Get your 🎟 at https://t.co/pgZEyWF2IO for only $22 down. pic.twitter.com/D5zckQzxAP — Inkcarceration Festival (@InkcarFestival) February 3, 2022

Festival co-founder Daniel Janssen said: “The 2022 edition will be, by far, our most ambitious year yet. The partnership with the Danny Wimmer Presents team has really enhanced all aspects of the festival and fan experience. Seeing the excitement this event continues to bring to this state and city of Mansfield, along with the fan support from all over the country, makes me so proud to call Ohio my home.”

Disturbed’s David Draiman added: “We are thrilled to be playing on the historic and hallowed grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory for our first Inkcarceration. Ohio, are you ready?”

Tickets for the event are available to buy here.

Korn recently released their new album ‘Requiem’, which is their 14th studio effort. In a review of the album, NME said: “‘Requiem’ has brought something new to a discography that, until now, has been an exploration of human suffering. It’s led to the band’s most nuanced record to date.”

Evanescence, meanwhile, performed a cover of Linkin Park‘s ‘Heavy’ last month with help from Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale. In a recent interview, Hale explained their decision to cover the track:

“[Amy and I] were lobbing a couple of ideas back and forth and then, all of a sudden, we landed on Linkin Park. And [we thought], you know what? That would be really cool because inadvertently it would be a tribute to Chester, but also, everything that this song has been about, we’ve all been through that – everybody.”